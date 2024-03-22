Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

