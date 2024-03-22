Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,003,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,694. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 450,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

