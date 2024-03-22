Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,320,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 741,037 shares.The stock last traded at $65.56 and had previously closed at $68.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. State of Wyoming grew its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

