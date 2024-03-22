Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,087 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

AXP stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

