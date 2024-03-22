Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 7,846,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,892,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

