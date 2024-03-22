Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $219,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.