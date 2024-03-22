Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 4,851,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,193,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 722,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0476 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

