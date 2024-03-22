Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 123,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.53 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

