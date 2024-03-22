Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 408 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $171.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

