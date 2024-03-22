Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 586 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,503. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.