Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00.

Parkland Price Performance

PKI traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$43.13. 17,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

