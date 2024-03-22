Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells C$223,304.50 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

