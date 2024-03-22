Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,195,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.