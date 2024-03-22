Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

