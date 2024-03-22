Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Element Solutions worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

