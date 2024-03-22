Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.