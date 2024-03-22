Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

