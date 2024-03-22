Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 21,950 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 249.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

