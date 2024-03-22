Parkside Investments LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.