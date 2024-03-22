Parkside Investments LLC Sells 168,385 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,385 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.