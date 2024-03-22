Parkside Investments LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

