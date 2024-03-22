Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,322,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

