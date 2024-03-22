Parkside Investments LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

