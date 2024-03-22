Parkside Investments LLC Takes $8.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,000. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

