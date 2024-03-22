Parkside Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.56 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

