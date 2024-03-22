Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $174.35 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 174,421,975 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

