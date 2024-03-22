PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.70. 3,394,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,688,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

