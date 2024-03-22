PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. PayPal USD has a market cap of $188.34 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 188,485,924 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 188,485,923.63. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99898568 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $17,625,852.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

