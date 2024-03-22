PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBF. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:PBF opened at $56.70 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

