Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

