PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.10 and last traded at $172.07. 1,009,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,012,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

