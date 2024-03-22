PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,942,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.