Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $275,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,313.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,577. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.