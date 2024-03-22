Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Down 3.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 31,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 140,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The company has a market cap of $643.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
