Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Down 3.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 31,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 140,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $643.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

