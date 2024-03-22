Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.8 %

PEYUF opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

