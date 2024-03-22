Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.8 %
PEYUF opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.23.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.