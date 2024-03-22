Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 10,377,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 44,491,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

