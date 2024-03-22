Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $159.20. The company had a trading volume of 592,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 834,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

