Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

