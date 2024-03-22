Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

