Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

PHR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 209,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 156,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

