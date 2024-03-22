Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.80

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 2400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$53.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

