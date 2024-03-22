Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,775 shares of company stock worth $6,255,344. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PINS opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -572.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

