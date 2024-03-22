Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $255.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

