Piper Sandler Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $98.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

NIKE Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,758. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

