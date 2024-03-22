Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,762. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

