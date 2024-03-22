PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

