Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 31,535 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,431,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,894,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Stock Down 2.9 %

PTWO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTWO. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Pono Capital Two by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

