Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 31,535 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,431,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,894,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.
Pono Capital Two Stock Down 2.9 %
PTWO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
About Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pono Capital Two
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.