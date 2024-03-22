Power Co. of Canada (POW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2024 – Power Co. of Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$40.00.

3/21/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

3/15/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

2/2/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE:POW traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.20. 1,098,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,235. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market cap of C$22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

