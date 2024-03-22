Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE POW opened at C$39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The company has a market cap of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.20. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.30.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
